Qualcomm’s new AI modem promises rapid 5G speeds for your next phone

Qualcomm has launched a new modem-RF system that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve “breakthrough 5G performance”.

Announced at MWC 2022 , the Snapdragon X70 is set to become the world’s first 5G modem-RF to feature an integrated AI processor when it launches later in 2022.

According to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, the Snapdragon X70 will offer 10 Gigabit downloads over 5G, low latency and the company’s trademark levels of power efficiency.

AI-enabled 5G

On stage at MWC, Amon set out the new opportunities the combination of AI and 5G will create, including enabling next-generation apps that rely on rapid speeds and low latency.

“AI plus 5G, it’s a big deal,” he explained. “The ability to use AI to make predictions about how the modem is going to behave, optimize the interaction with the network and personalize experiences [is a huge development].“

“The speed that the 5G roadmap is developing is faster than any other generation of wireless and we couldn’t be any more excited.”

Amon also repeatedly emphasized the importance of helping mobile operators to maximize spectrum resources, demand for which will only grow as the number of connected devices grows.

With this objective in mind, the Snapdragon X70 will also boost signal strength, which is particularly important in the context of short-range mmWave. In the absence of mmWave signal, meanwhile, the X70 will help make the best possible use of sub-6Ghz spectrum too.

“Our 5th generation modem-RF system extends our global 5G leadership and the introduction of native 5G AI processing creates a platform and inflexion point for performance-enhancing innovations,” said Durga Malladi, who heads up 5G, mobile broadband and infrastructure at Qualcomm.

“Snapdragon X70 is an example of how we’re realizing the full potential of 5G and making an intelligently connected world possible.”

The new modem-RF system is set to be made available to customers for sampling in H2 2022, with a commercial rollout expected to take place later in the year.

