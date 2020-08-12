PS5 controller may have better battery capacity than the PS4 pad, leak suggests

More information on Sony's PS5 DualSense controller appears to have surfaced. This time, the news seems to suggest that the battery capacity of the next-gen controller will be considerably better than the current PS4 DualShock controller.

Twitter user Galaxy666 claims to have tested one and has posted a handful of photos, including an image that points to the milliamps of the DualSense controller. They say their job is to "design and provide accessories" for Sony and Microsoft in a follow-up tweet, which would explain where access to the controller came from.

hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69JAugust 12, 2020

When you compare that to the current-gen DualShock controller (800 mA – or 1000 mA if you have a more recent model), the DualSense looks pretty good on paper. Of course, there are various other factors that need to be taken into consideration, here, like the demands of the DualSense's new features, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

That said, a previous unsubstantiated rumor claimed the DualSense battery lasted several hours longer than the PS4's controller.

More comfortable

Galaxy66 also goes on to tweet that the buttons on the DualSense controller feel "more pleasant to press than PS4". And while the PS4's button presses don't ever feel like they've been an issue, anything that makes a controller nicer to use seems like a plus.

Until we find out the PS5's release date, which is probably when we'll finally get our hands on the controller, here's everything we know about the PS5 DualSense controller so far.