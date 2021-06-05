PS5 and Xbox Series X restock rumors heat up this weekend – don't get your hopes up

Rumors that there will be a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock this weekend at Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers in the US have taken over Twitter, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. But that's doubtful, says Matt, who has tracked down 37,900 consoles for people via his restock alerts and will send you live updates when stores in the US have PS5 in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Our sources at key American retailer doesn't have good news for people waiting on a rare weekend restock.

Don't believe everything you hear. We're here to debunk rumors, as well as tell you about upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X restock dates. (Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

Nor should they – weekend restock news is very rare in 2021. While Matt tracks more than a dozen stores in the US, only Amazon has had a PS5 restock on the weekend in recent memory (it was just after 3am EDT). Instead, you have a much better chance of finding the Xbox Series X and PS5 in stock during weekday 'console drops', and we're confident that multiple retailers will have a restock during the new week, based on our intel.

When? Where? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider for notifications and live updates. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates.

for notifications and live updates. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates. Warning: Don't buy from Twitter users – which are all scams. Only buy from the US stores Matt alerts you about. No legitimate person will sell a console for just $550.

Click this example of a PS5 restock Twitter alert by Matt Swider. You can follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications, as he tracks PS5 and Xbox Series X restock news, updating you on when and where it'll be in stock.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

PS5 and Xbox restock news for June 5

Everyone is obviously anxious to see the PS5 and Xbox Series X in stock, and given the fact that it's Father's Day in the US on June 20, there's extra emphasis on getting a brand new console. Of course, hype doesn't always generate actual restock news.

The excitement has spilled over into the Twitter replies of PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who has heard from several followers claiming that there will be a big restock at Walmart and Best Buy this weekend. But the facts just don't back that up. There are also people claiming a Sony Direct PS5 restock and virtual queue for Sunday, June 6. Yet Sony has never restocked its console on weekends in 2021.

These rumors aren't unexpected. This past week was a short week, and we saw one-and-a-half PS5 restock events – and just one Xbox Series X restock. Best Buy had both consoles, while Walmart threw out maybe a dozen PS5 consoles overnight on Thursday at 3:10am. Very few people were satisfied with either restock. Technically we did see a Newegg Shuffle on Friday, but that was a lottery for a bundle.

Here's what we're expecting in the new week.

Expected Walmart restocked date: Thursday, June 10 at 2:30pm to 3pm EDT

Thursday, June 10 at 2:30pm to 3pm EDT Last Walmart restock date and time: Monday, May 20 at 3:26pm EDT

Monday, May 20 at 3:26pm EDT How to get it: Follow our restock Twitter account

The Walmart PS5 restock date could be June 10 at 2:30pm EDT or 3pm EDT and, by that point, the largest retailer in the US won't have had the consoles for three weeks. Well, it didn't have a restock this past week in a major way, at least. Walmart did a stealth PS5 Digital console restock on Thursday at 3:10am (don't worry if you missed it – barely anyone got them).

Walmart usually PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks on Thursdays in 2021, though it doesn't have the PS5 and Xbox every Thursday. The good news is that Matt Swider often gets an advance notice about the Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock news, often with a date and time if it's a massive console drop.

🚨🚨🚨 PS5 restock! 🌟 WALMART 🌟 in the US has it.♻️RT this & follow @mattswider PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/fOQxCworacMay 20, 2021 See more

Last Best Buy restocked date: Thursday, June 3 at 9:37am EDT

Thursday, June 3 at 9:37am EDT Prior Best Buy restock date and time: Monday, May 24 at 11:49am EDT

Monday, May 24 at 11:49am EDT How to get it: Follow our PS5 and Xbox restock Twitter account

The last Best Buy PS5 and Xbox Series X restock was Thursday, June 3, as TechRadar had previously reported accurately. The electronics retailer also sold RTX 3080 Ti GPU stock in person at stores on the same date, but this Best Buy PS5 and Xbox restock today was online-only and happened in two short waves starting at 9:37am EDT. Many followers of our restock Twitter tracker got it, according to our reporting.

It's gotten harder to nail down when Best Buy will restock news simply because it went from consistently launching orders at midday on Fridays (for seven weeks in a row), to opening up orders on Thursdays afternoons (for two weeks in a row), to having a restock on a Monday morning (we think that was meant for the latter half of the prior week, but Best Buy didn't have shipments in yet). Now we're back to Thursdays (twice in a row).

All the more reason to pay attention to our PS5 and Xbox restock Twitter tracker for Best Buy alerts like this one:

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock 🏷BEST BUY🏷♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/zBCWLFWVVPPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/AjQJ37QctFMay 24, 2021 See more

Rumored GameStop restocked date: Next week

Next week Last GameStop restock date and time: Wednesday, May 26 at 2pm EDT

Wednesday, May 26 at 2pm EDT How to get it: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account

The GameStop PS5 and Xbox Series X restock happened three Wednesdays in a row – until this week. It's a short week and the video game retailer is likely catching up on inventory (we were surprised it went 3-for-3 on Wednesdays without fail before). We know it's almost always at 2pm EDT (online-only not in stores). The good news is that, like Walmart, GameStop usually sends us the news in advance.

GameStop has bundles, and recently, the US retailer has stuck to packing in MLB The Show for PS5 and Xbox, and Returnal for PS5. While many Matt Swider followers complain about being forced to buy games, accessories (like an extra controller) and a gift card, making the PS5 price on average $729, this tactic does deter resellers who scoop up the PS5 or Xbox console at other stores and resell it for much higher prices.

🚨🚨🚨 PS5 / Xbox Series X restock 🛑 GAMESTOP 🛑♻️RT this + follow @mattswider for updates👉PS5 bundles https://t.co/VRX42vM02H👉Xbox bundles https://t.co/mjG5KZFhjSThese are the BUNDLES (see pic) pic.twitter.com/3ElpmLlOfvMay 26, 2021 See more

Rumored Target restocked date: Unknown but likely at 7:40am EDT

Unknown but likely at 7:40am EDT Last Target restock date and time: Thursday, May 27 at about 7:40am EDT

Thursday, May 27 at about 7:40am EDT How to get it: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account

Target has changed things up recently. Local Target stores can get the Xbox Series X restock at any time and make it available for an online purchase. The PS5 restock at Target, however, happens on specific drop dates. We usually have a good idea of when, and in 2021, it's always on a Wednesday or Thursday at around 7:40am EDT.

The next Wednesday and Thursday on the calendar is June 9 and June 10, and since the last Target PS5 restock was on Thursday, May 27 at about 7:40am EDT, we're going to keep an eye out and send you an alert if it happens to be in the new week.

🚨🚨🚨PS5 DIGITAL restock 🎯TARGET🎯♻️♻️♻️RT this + follow @mattswiderPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/0gwPSeb5K7*They launch one console at a time👉Tips🌊It comes in WAVES🌊🌊⏲️Don't give up😅Persistence > Speed🍀Good luck! https://t.co/bjKCctdk9wApril 28, 2021 See more

Rumored Sony Direct PS5 restocked date: Random weekdays at 5pm EDT

Random weekdays at 5pm EDT Last Sony Direct PS5 restock date and time: Thursday, May 20 at 5pm EDT

Thursday, May 20 at 5pm EDT How to get it: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account

The Sony Direct PS5 restock was two weeks ago today, and we've known that it was going to be the last one for some time simply because our Twitter replies indicated that many of the lucky PS5 buyers received 'delayed shipment' notices. This usually means that Sony Direct will halt PS5 sales for the foreseeable future. And here were are two weeks later without another PS5 drop from Sony Direct.

It's nearly time for Sony's official store for the PlayStation brand to sell PS5 consoles again, judging from previous instances in which a shipment delay put the retailer on hiatus. The good news about Sony Direct PS5 restocks are they're usually fairer than other stores thanks to a virtual queue that randomizes who gets to buy the PS5.

There's no indication of a Sony Direct PS5 restock this week (hence why it's at the bottom of the list), but look out for this alert when it's time:

🚨🚨🚨 PS5 restock at 💿 SONY DIRECT 💿 right now!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider & @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/A1lBmISfKWPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/AI5byJh4KOMay 20, 2021 See more

Rumored Amazon restocked date: Could happen any time due to glitch

Could happen any time due to glitch Last Amazon restock date and time: Wednesday, May 26 at 10am EDT

Wednesday, May 26 at 10am EDT How to get it: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account

The next Amazon restock is the most controversial of them all simply because it nearly had two restocks in as many days last week. We saw thousands of people get a PS5 Disc from our restock alert on Wednesday, May 26, yet no one was able to get it the next day when there was a supposed second PS5 restock (the add-to-cart button was turned on for about 30 minutes).

That means one of two things: Amazon does have PS5 and Xbox Series X inventory and it'll probably have another restock soon after Memorial Day, or it was a wider Amazon.com glitch and the add-to-cart button was never meant to go live (as in they didn't actually have consoles to begin with). We're tracking Amazon just in case it's the former. But we also know Amazon has waited between 15 and 54 days between restocks, so there's no telling when PS5 will be back in stock at Amazon.

🚨🚨🚨 PS5 restock 📦AMAZON US📦♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/Z1x6HcLHWlPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/jiCiZyFp2xMay 26, 2021 See more

We'll continue to update our PS5 and Xbox Series X restock news this weekend in case anything changes, constantly applying the expertise we've learned from past restock dates. Soon, our alerts will have helped 40,000 people get a console in 2021.