PS5 and Xbox Series X restock announced for Cyber Monday at Walmart

Walmart has announced it will be holding a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock on Cyber Monday - but once again, you will need to be a Walmart+ member to get access.

This latest console restock will go live on November 29 from 12 pm ET for anyone who is signed up. There will likely be a general sale that goes live after this members-only window, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X will almost certainly sell out before this even begins. That's been the case with practically every retailer we've been tracking in our where to buy the PS5 and where to buy the Xbox Series X guides.

Now, if you're not already a Walmart+ member, you can sign up for $12.95 per month. It might sound like a hefty price to pay when you aren't guaranteed to get a console, but this is sadly the point we've reached now in order to give yourself the best chance to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

With a Walmart+ membership, you get access to the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X restock on Cyber Monday from 12pm ET. In all likelihood, the consoles will sell out during this early access period so it's you'll need to be a member to have the best chance of getting one. You can then cancel it immediately after, or keep your benefits including free shipping and discounted fuel prices.

All signed up? Excellent. Now, you will be able to follow the links below to the consoles once the PS5 and Xbox Series X restock goes live on Cyber Monday.

It's definitely wise to bookmark them and get yourself set up to go at least 15 minutes or more before 12pm ET. You'll want to make sure you're signed in and have given yourself enough extra time in case the site starts to struggle due to the incredible demand. Stay strong, though, and you could come away with a brand new console.

Cyber Monday PS5 and Xbox Series X restock

The PS5 is undoubtedly the most sought-after games console right now. Walmart will have another batch of consoles up for sale from 12pm ET exclusively for Walmart+ members. These will sell out in the blink of an eye once again.

The PS5 Digital Edition costs $100 less than the main PS5 but it doesn't include a disc tray so you will have to buy all of your games digitally. Fewer of these consoles are manufactured so it's generally harder to get one during a restock.

If you want the Xbox Series X instead then Walmart will also have a restock of Microsoft's latest console at 12pm ET on Cyber Monday. There may be an option to purchase through the Xbox All Access program, which allows you to pay off the console in monthly instalments but this won't be clear until this restock is live.

This latest drop is part of the Walmart Cyber Monday sale that will kick off from 7pm ET on November 28. We'll be filling our hub with all the latest offers when they go live so you don't miss out on one of the last opportunities to get a bargain before Christmas.

If this latest restock comes and goes and you aren't successful this time, do stick with us as we'll be following all the latest restock news in our hubs dedicated to all the PS5 Cyber Monday deals and Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals.