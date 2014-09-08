This could be the biggest hint yet that the iWatch will launch this week

Apple may have just dropped its biggest iWatch hint yet, as we've learned that the company has invited a large number of fashion editors and bloggers to its big iPhone 6 launch event on September 9.

Perhaps most significant of all has been Vogue Editor Alexandra Shulman, who tweeted that she was off to San Francisco for the big day - bang in the middle of New York Fashion Week.

Marie Claire has also been invited over. "I assume it's because they are unveiling a wearable, "features and special projects director (and first-time invitee) Lea Goldman told Reuters. "This suggests Apple is serious about tapping into the fashion world, which often sits on the sidelines."

Fashionista is another publication that's been invited along for the first time, with editor in chief Lauren Indvik telling Reuters her belief that "It confirms they have a play in wearables".

Fashioned for fashion

Apple's been on a hiring spree of fashion types as of late, bringing in Yves Saint Laurent CEO Paul Denever and most recently Australian designer Marc Newson, well known for his watch company Ikepod.

Meanwhile, Jony Ive is allegedly planning thermonuclear war on Switzerland. Apparently Apple's lead designer has been boasting that Cupertino's wearable will be so good that the home of high-quality watches could be under threat.

The New York Times dished up the anecdote, quoting a designer who "works at Apple" and who heard Ive say that Switzerland "is in trouble". Just over 24 hours until we know if there'll be one less French-speaking country on the planet.