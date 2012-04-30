Sony NEX-F3 specs leaked

A number of leaks appear to show the upcoming specs of a Sony NEX-F3 compact system camera, which will feature a 16.1 million pixel sensor.

The sensor is thought to be same as that found on the upcoming rumoured A37 DSLT camera. Other leaked specs include the latest Bionz image processor and a sensitivity of up to ISO 16,000.

Leaked images appear to show an 180 degree rotating LCD screen, similar to that found on the Samsung MV800, which is probably designed for shooting self portraits. There's also a built-in flash, making it a step up from the entry-level C3, which was announced last year.

Other improvements include increased battery life and the Auto Portrait Framing mode which is found in the A57 DSLT.

Screen

Although the screen is a swivelling type, it has been suggested it is not a touchscreen - putting it behind the likes of the Panasonic G3.

A large bulky grip can be seen in leaked pictures, making the camera similar to the NEX 5N, and perhaps suggesting that Sony is less concerned with creating more pocket friendly cameras.

Along with the suggested rumours, a date of May 17th has been floated, at which time a new 18-200mm E-mount lens is also thought to be arriving.

Stay tuned for more details as they emerge.