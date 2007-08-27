Ricoh R7: slimline 8-MP digicam, 7.1x zoom

Ricoh today announced the Ricoh Caplio R7, an 8.15-megapixel digital camera with 7.1x wide-angle zoom lens.

The Ricoh Caplio R7 - successor to the Ricoh Caplio R6 - has been equipped with the new Smooth Engine III image processing engine, which helps make shots taken in low-light conditions look less noisy.

There's also the now ubiquitous face recognition technology, as well as vibration correction for less blurry shots and ISO 1600. Your photos can be previewed on the 2.7-inch LCD screen, and there's also a powerful macro setting which lets you get as close as 1cm to your subjects.

Measuring just 20.6mm at its thinnest, the Ricoh Caplio R7 is an ideal companion when you lack space.

Available next month, the Ricoh Caplio R7 is available in silver, black, and orange. It'll set you back £230.