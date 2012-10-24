Nikon to develop new lenses for 1 compact system cameras

Nikon has announced the development of two new zoom lenses and one prime optic for its compact system cameras.

The new lenses being developed are a 32mm (86.4mm in 35mm format) medium-telephoto fixed focal length lens with a fast maximum aperture of f/1.2, especially designed for portraits or images with significant background blur.

Second up is a 6.7-13mm (18-35mm equivalent) vibration-reduction (VR) f/3.5-5.6 ultra-wide-angle zoom lens, which is the first Nikon 1 lens to offer a 100 degree angle of view and a compact and lightweight 10x zoom lens covering 10-100mm (27-270mm), with maximum apertures of f/4-5.6.

Currently, the 1 Nikkor line-up includes a 10-30mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom lens, which is generally bundled as part of a kit package with Nikon 1 system cameras, a 30-110mm f/3.8-5.6 telephoto lens and 10mm f/2.8, and 18.5mm f/1.8 fixed focal length lenses.

New cameras

The announcement comes at the same time as Nikon has announced the new Nikon V2, just over a year after first introducing the Nikon 1 system.

In the previous twelve months, at various points, Nikon has held the number one best-selling compact system camera spot in the UK sales charts with its J1 camera. The J2 was announced in the summer.

Nikon is yet to confirm prices or release dates for the new lenses which are currently in development.