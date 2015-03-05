Eat chocolate and win a camera at The Photography Show!

The Panasonic CM1 is unique. It's a premium-quality compact camera with a 1-inch sensor, yet it's barely thicker than a smarphone. In fact, it comes with Android and smartphone tech built in – but Panasonic is keen to stress that it's a camera first and a phone second, not the other way around.

After a successful limited UK launch, Panasonic is putting the CM1 on general release, and even if you don't get the Golden Ticket (look for the CM1 chocolate bar at the entrance of the show) you can still check out the full Panasonic range on its stand.

4K for everyone

This year, there's a special emphasis on 4K video, and as well as showing off its 4K Lumix compacts, G-series compact system cameras and HD camcorders, Panasonic will be running in-depth demonstrations with professional videographers and photographers.

The Panasonic GH4 is earning a reputation amongst professional videographers for its 4K capabilities

Panasonic is also adding 4K video to its consumer cameras, like the LX100 high-end compact

Visitors will also get to meet Panasonic ambassadors, including Damien Demolder, Nick Driftwood, Hug Hastings, Jacob James, Ross Grieve, Ian Cook, Steven Clarey, Stuart Morgan and Casey Gutteridge and there will be daily talks.

