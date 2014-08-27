T-Mobile Music Freedom adds six more streamers, Google Play Music still MIA

T-Mobile unleashed its free music movement in June and now the Uncarrier is expanding its Music Freedom program with six more services.

Starting today users can stream songs from AccuRadio, Black Planet, Grooveshark, Radio Paradise, Rdio and Songza without eating into their data plans.

T-Mobile also announced Google Play Music won first place in its social voting poll with nearly 750,000 participants. While the top pick remains a curious omission, the magenta carrier promised Google's music service will join the Music Freedom movement later this year.

"Our goal is nothing less than to set all your music free, and we're well on our way," T-Mobile CEO John Legere said in a release.

The long list

The new service partners bulks up T-Mobile already substantial list of Music Freedom partners. The Uncarrier first announced its free music streaming multiple streaming music heavy hitters including Pandora, Rhapsody, iHeartRadio, iTunes Radio, Slacker, Spotify, Samsung's Milk Music and Beatport.

Additionally the Uncarrier teamed up with Rhapsody to create its own branded Unradio, which is free to all T-Mobile Simple Choice Unlimited customers.

T-Mobile reported its customers streamed five million more songs per day since launching the service, totaling 7,000 terabytes of music piped over the air.