With ninja-like stealth, Boost Mobile unleashes Moto G for $129.99 off-contract

In the market for a new Motorola handset but your carrier of choice is Boost Mobile? As the saying goes, you truly can have it all, now that the latest Moto-flavored smartphone has arrived at your favorite no-contract provider.

Sprint-owned Boost has announced the arrival of the Motorola Moto G smartphone as part of its online product offerings, with nationwide availability in retail stores starting Monday, January 20.

Moto G marks something of a celebration for Boost, whose cupboards have been barren of Motorola-branded handsets for the last three years. We last saw the iDEN walkie-talkie equipped Clutch + i475, Theory and i412 models hit store shelves back in May 2011.

Making up for lost time, Boost's Moto G is priced to move at only $129.99, available contract-free on the carrier's $55 Monthly Unlimited plan for unlimited talk, text and data - although only the first 2.5GB of that will be high speed.

Bonus perks

As a refresher, the Moto G delivers a 4.5-inch HD display protected by Gorilla Glass, powered by a quad-core 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean.

That is, until early February, when the handset is expected to start receiving a guaranteed upgrade to Android 4.4 KitKat, making the Moto G one of the most up-to-date Android smartphones around.

To sweeten the deal, Boost has preloaded NextRadio, a free, interactive radio app which taps into the built-in FM tuner and promises to use three times less battery life than competing music apps.

Last but not least, Boost is throwing in an extra 50GB of Google Drive cloud storage for two years, and the carrier will reward your responsible fiscal management by shrinking your Monthly Unlimited plan by $5 for every six on-time payments made.