Videos reveal Nokia Lumia 920 as a 6-month exclusive with AT&T

It appears that a number of Lumia 920 training videos, intended to get AT&T sales representatives familiar with the new Windows Phone 8 handset, have leaked.

The most interesting detail from the training videos is apparent confirmation that the AT&T exclusive smartphone is actually a six-month timed exclusive.

That means as early as May of next year, Nokia's premiere Windows Phone 8 device could start showing up with competing carriers such as Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint and U.S. Cellular.

The way smartphone lifecycles tend to go, that should be just in time for a price drop as the next generation of Windows Phone 8 handsets hit the market.

Ready to launch

The actual videos in question, leaked to WPCentral by an anonymous AT&T source, provide a nice overview of the Lumia 920 talking up its 4.5-inch 1280 x 768 PureMotion HD+ display plus 1.5GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 CPU.

The phone also boasts an 8-megapixel PureView rear camera, NFC, LTE and wireless charging, among other features.

Here's one video, which highlights wireless charging options:

Also highlighted is the Nokia City Lens app, which will come pre-installed on Nokia's handsets. The app helps users find nearby restaurants, shopping and other sights nearby using the built-in GPS.

Users can also use the camera, which provides an augmented reality effect as locations show up as markers relative to where a user points the camera.

AT&T is clearly gearing up for the Lumia 920 launch to be a big one, and with rumors the carrier will start pre-orders soon, the wait can be hard to bear.

Though for non-AT&T customers, the wait might be that much harder.

Via WPCentral