Two new BlackBerry 10 smartphones approved by FCC

Research in Motion won't be launching BlackBerry 10 until Jan. 30, but that hasn't stopped leaks and the Federal Communications Commission from spoiling some of the surprise.

On Sunday, new photos of the BlackBerry 10 N-Series phone were leaked, showcasing a Bold-looking QWERTY infused device.

Just before Christmas, images of the rumored BlackBerry Z10 touchscreen phone appeared online, revealing a possible direction shift in RIM's naming policies.

Following those leaks, the FCC filings for two other unnamed BB10 phones were released, possibly bringing the total of RIM devices launching at the end of January to four.

Slim pickens

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that FCC filings for RIM's new phones would be posted ahead of BB10's launch.

What is a bit surprising though is the stark lack of details provided by the FCC paperwork, which lack any real excitement in the specs or model name departments.

The one shining light amidst the bleak technical and legal jargon was news that one of the BB10 phones (RFF91LW) would be compatible with AT&T's LTE and GSM networks.

There's a chance the RFF91LW might be the BlackBerry Z10, based on the limited and censored images provided, but without RIM's official announcement, there's little concrete evidence this is the case.

Unfortunately, the details on the RFH121LW are even more sparse, and seemingly only serve to prove RIM is actually getting closer to launching multiple BlackBerry 10 devices.

TechRadar will be on hand at the BlackBerry 10 launch event to get the answers to these and the dozens of other questions that have arisen ahead of the official reveal.

