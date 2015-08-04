The iPhone 6C may still be a year away

So far, the rumor mill has been indicating that we'll be seeing three iPhones at the end of this year, including the iPhone 6C, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

But a new report today claims that Apple won't be releasing the iPhone 6C this year at all, and will, surprisingly, wait until the second quarter of 2016 to release the plastic-bodied iPhone.

According to sources speaking to DigiTimes, Apple wants to included the newer A9 FinFET chip in the iPhone 6C instead of the originally planned 20nm SoC process, allowing for a better "spec upgrade and lower power consumption."

The report says that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung have already gone into production of the processor, but suggests the delay is due to the fact that the A9 chip is also heading to the iPhone 6S and iPhones 6S Plus, meaning Apple will be placing the priority on these phones rather than the iPhone 6C.

It does however seem odd that Apple would release a phone in the first half of the year, as the company has taken to announcing its latest handsets during September over the past years - especially as there has already been some leaks of an iPhone 6C from Apple itself.

It would also be strange for Apple to release an iPhone 6-branded handset during the same year it is expected to release an iPhone 7.

So, with that in mind, take the above info with a large helping of salt. After all, we've got less than two months left to see exactly which iPhones will be announced this year.