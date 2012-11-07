T-Mobile strengthens 4G in new areas, plans price cuts for holidays

T-Mobile appears to be doing everything it can to make sure it has a happy holiday season, if a new report is to be believed.

News blog BriefMobile reported Tuesday evening that T-Mobile will slash prices on a cadre of handsets, including smartphones from Samsung, HTC and LG.

The report comes from "a trustworthy source" who sent over a copy of an internal company memo, according to BriefMobile.

TechRadar reached out to T-Mobile to find out whether the carrier can confirm any details, but the company responded that it won't comment on rumors and speculation.

Have a happy holiday

T-Mobile will reportedly offer significant discounts on several high profile devices starting as early as Wednesday.

Notably, the report claimed that the HTC One S will go from $149 to $99 and the LG Optimus L9 will drop to $49.99 (or $29.99 for upgrading customers) from $79.99.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 2 will bounce from $369.99 to $249.99, while the Galaxy S, S2 and S3 will fall from $99.99, $249.99 and $279.99 to $49.99, $79.99 and $129.99, respectively.

According to the memo, many other devices from Huawei, RIM and Nokia will be discounted as well. T-Mobile has yet to confirm these prices.

Beefing up the 4G

T-Mobile did issue an official announcement Wednesday via the carrier's Issues and Insights Blog that its 4G network has been beefed up significantly in three major new markets.

T-Mo's Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray promised in a blog post that the improvements to the 4G network will provide customers with "enhanced voice and data coverage, and faster speeds on unlocked devices, including the iPhone."

The network improvements are now live in areas in and surrounding Washington D.C. (including Alexandria, Va.; Arlington, Va.; Chevy Chase, Md.; Falls Church, Va.; Laurel, Md.; McLean, Va.; and Silver Spring, Md.), Baltimore (Glen Burnie and Towson, Md.), and Houston, Texas (Cypress, Jersey Village, Humble, Kingwood and The Woodlands).

That brings the total number of T-Mobile's enhanced 4G networks to five, including Kansas City and Las Vegas, which in September became the first city to receive the improvements.

T-Mo, looks like you're on a roll.

Via BriefMobile, T-Mobile