Sony's latest Moto G competitor is the Xperia E5

After leaking the announcement on social media over a week ago, Sony has officially confirmed the brand new Xperia E5, a phone which sports a lower price tag, and lesser specs than the headline Xperia X and Xperia Z5.

There's a mediocre 5-inch 720p screen on the front, camera wise the specs sound top notch with a 13MP rear sensor with auto-focus, HDR, flash and a 3 times zoom paired with a 5MP front-facing camera.

The Xperia E5 comes with a quad-core MediaTek MT6735 processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory.

It also features impressive microSD support up to 200GB, much like the flagship Sony range.

It's no flagship

It comes with the latest Android 6 Marshmallow software, but there's no word on whether Sony plans to bring Android N to it when Google releases it later this year .Our money would be on yes.

The E5 also comes with NFC and 4G connectivity as well as a 2700mAh battery, which Sony claims will have up to 2 days battery life.

You'll be able to buy the phone in either black or white, but a release date and pricing information is still not available so we'll have to wait a while longer to find out when it'll come out.

