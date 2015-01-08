Samsung's slimmest phone ever, the Galaxy A7, gets shown off in Malaysia

Samsung hasn't even officially announced the Galaxy A7 yet, but that hasn't stopped it from showing off the upcoming phone at the Galaxy A-series launch in Malaysia.

SoyaCincau was in attendance and snapped some photos of the phone, as well as sharing many of the specs. Apparently the Samsung Galaxy A7 has a 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920 Super AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor, 16GB of storage, a 2600 mAh battery and 4G support.

It's also Samsung's slimmest phone yet, at just 6.3mm thick, making it 0.4mm thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Alpha and Samsung Galaxy A5.

Almost official

As the device is still not official we can't say with 100% certainty that these details are right, but given that the Galaxy A7 was being shown by Samsung itself these specs are very likely to be accurate. They also largely line up with previous rumours.

Those rumours include additional details like a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one and 2GB of RAM, though none of those things have yet been confirmed.

As for the release date of the Galaxy A7, it will apparently be launching in Malaysia in February, so hopefully the rest of the world won't have to wait too long to get their hands on it.