Nokia takes over New York landmark to launch Lumia 900

Nokia' has put a big chunk of cash behind the launch of the Lumia 900, taking over Times Square in New York and hiring an A-list celebrity.

The event, which saw singer Nicki Minaj drafted in as a 'secret guest', featured nine LED displays and 200-foot computer graphics projected over buildings.

The event took more than three weeks to create, and Nokia created a large teaser campaign with a countdown to the show as it seeks to re-launch its brand in the US, with the full light show available to watch on Nokia's Facebook page.

Next generations

The event mirrors the efforts of the Finnish firm to show off the Lumia 800 last year, which saw it project a '4D' display on the side of the Millbank Tower in London.

Nokia is pinning its hopes on the Lumia 900, which runs Windows Phone 7.5 and comes with a large 4.3-inch AMOLED screen, to make a splash through its exclusive deal with AT&T.

The Nokia Lumia 900 is set to come to the UK in the coming months, but it's initially been crafted for the US markets thanks to LTE technology on board – and you can check out our early thoughts with our hands on: Nokia Lumia 900 review.