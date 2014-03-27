No more sneak peeks at new Blackberry phones as CEO cracks down on moles

Blackberry's problems may be myriad but one that newish CEO John Chen is determined to crack down on is phone leaks.

He has written a blog post explaining that the company is "pursuing legal action" against someone who "stole confidential information about a future Blackberry products and made that information public" by posing as a network employee to get access to Blackberry files.

He said that when secrets of upcoming phones are sold to the media, they are "at their best, distracting, and at their worst downright misleading."

Frustration

Chen writes: "One of the most frustrating things for all of us at BlackBerry is when a critical and confidential project is reported in the media before we are ready to discuss it.

"I recognise that, in some cases, the leaks reflect people's genuine interest in BlackBerry. There are a lot of people whose enthusiasm for our company and our products makes them want to know what we will do next - and that can be a tremendous asset for us as a brand.

"But, when curiosity turns to criminality, we must take strong action."

So there may be fewer Blackberry leaks to report on in the coming months and years. Whether or not anyone will actually care is another story altogether.