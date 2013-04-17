LG to end its UK smartphone hiatus with Optimus G2 later this year?

LG will bring to an end its self-enforced exile from the UK smartphone market by launching the Optimus G2 in 2013, reports on Wednesday claimed.

Pocket-Lint has spoken with an LG insider, who claimed the device will be a flagship model to compete with Android big hitters like the Samsung Galaxy S4, HTC One and Sony Xperia Z.

According to the source, LG will give the device a full launch on British soil in Q3 or Q4 this year, but there was no information on potential tech specs.

Whether the Optimus G2 is the subject of LG's recently announced New York press event next month remains to be seen.

End the hiatus

While Brits were able to come by the LG-made Google Nexus 4, through the search and mobile giant, the launch would mark LG's first official launch of an Optimus G branded device in the UK.

The first version of the device, launched in other territories last year, only became available SIM-free through the third-party retailer Expansys earlier this month.

It seems the company has no plans to launch the updated Optimus G Pro in the UK either.

LG has been tentative with its smartphone launches due to the youthful nature of the UK's 4G LTE infrastructure, meaning we've missed out on some big name devices. Hopefully the hiatus is about to come to a long overdue end.