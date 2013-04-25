LG Optimus G Pro looks to be a one carrier phone

May 1 has a big red circle around it in our calendars. We just can't wait to see Atlas Genius perform live in New York. They are like, so hot right now.

OK, beyond a hip indie rock show we're also looking forward to seeing the LG Optimus G Pro in the flesh for the first time Stateside during LG's kickoff event.

We know without a doubt the phone is coming thanks to LG's very transparent invite, and now thanks to some leaked info we know even more about what we'll see come next Wednesday.

The folks over at Engadget had a little birdie fly by with the details, and while there are few surprises (as seems to be the theme with this happening), there are some features of the phone that may pique some people's interest.

It's Pro time

What's most significant is that this seems to be an AT&T-destined phone, backing up a rumor that surfaced earlier this month. Notorious and usually spot-on Twitter tipster @evleaks also managed to get ahold of some images of the G Pro, clearly showing AT&T branding on the back.

We could easily see other carriers jump on board either at launch or later down the road, but everything so far points to AT&T getting first dibs on LG's phablet.

On the spec side, the G Pro is laden with the expected 5.5-inch screen, 1.7GHz Snapdragon 600 chip and 3,140mAh battery. It will have 2GB of RAM plus 32GB of internal storage that's expandable to 64GB via a microSDXC.

The Pro's radio frequencies were tuned to meet AT&T network specifications and it's said to run Android 4.1.2.

Digging deeper inside the device should have little bloatware with only AT&T DriveMode and Navigator making it into the Pro. The multiwindow feature QSlide 2.0 makes an appearance, as does Dual Recording, Tag+ for NFC, VuTalk and a few other software slip ins.

We're really interested to see how the U.S. audience reacts to what's essentially a phablet. AT&T could be taking a bit of a risk piling such a big phone into its stores, or perhaps there's enough of an upwell of phablet supporters the carrier to think the chance is a worthwhile one.

TechRadar will be live in New York to bring you all the latest from LG and to provide a full concert recap (we hope you know we're joking), so tune back in for all the latest on the Optimus G Pro.