Just what's going on with the new Moto X?

A number of new rumours have surfaced regarding this year's version of Motorola's Moto X device, and although they help give us an idea of what we can expect, some of the information is rather contradictory.

For example GSMArena reports that the Moto X (2015) will come with a 5.2-inch QHD AMOLED display.

Meanwhile PhoneArena has reported that the Moto X will indeed come with a QHD (1440 x 2560) display, but will come in two different sizes – a 5.2-inch version and a 5.7-inch model that will be exclusive to the Verizon network.

Same but different

GSMArena's rumours also suggest that the new Moto X will come with a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 810 chipset and a huge 4GB of RAM.

Phone Area reports a more conservative 3GB of RAM, along with 21GB of storage. A leaked image also apparently shows a wooden body, with Phone Arena claiming that the Moto X will come in this material, along with versions in plastic, leather and an unnamed new material.

Previous rumours have also suggested that the upcoming Moto X will come with a Snapdragon 808 chipset, rather than the more powerful 810.

Both sites do agree on something; the Moto X is due to launch with Android 5.1.1 pre-installed.

We won't know how accurate either of these new rumours are until the third generation Moto X is unveiled later this year, but reading between the conflicting reports, a vague idea of what the Moto X will be is beginning to take shape.