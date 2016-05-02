HTC 10 release date: Where can I get it?

HTC's latest flagship smartphone has finally arrived. The HTC 10 features a refreshed design, with a thick chamfered edge to make holding it during a photo shooting spree a breeze.

The successor to the HTC One M9 also includes USB-C charging, a first for HTC, as well as a bunch of other top-notch specs like a 3000mAh battery, microSD, 4GB of RAM, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow, to name a few.

So, where can you get your hands on this thing? We've done some digging to find out which carriers will be offering the HTC 10 and when you'll be able to pick it up.

AT&T

In a strange turn of events, AT&T apparently won't be selling the HTC 10 through its web store or at any of its physical retailers. Droid Life points out that the carrier is directing folks who are interested to buy the unlocked version from HTC for $700. Not exactly a great choice for AT&T customers.

Verizon

You can pre-order the HTC 10 from Verizon right now. It's set to deliver in just a few days (on May 5) and will either set you back $648 for the unlocked version, or $23 a month if you finance it.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has confirmed that HTC's latest flagship is coming its way, but hasn't provided any details surrounding its launch. Aside from this tweet showing an unboxing of the device, there isn't much else to go off of. Verizon looks to be shipping the device on Cinco de Mayo, so fingers crossed that's when T-Mobile is doing so as well.

Sprint

HTC 10 is headed to Sprint, though no release date has been announced. Similar to Verizon, Sprint operates its business over CDMA, so we expect to see a device available shortly.