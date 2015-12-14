Google Maps on iOS now shows the best gas prices in town

The iOS version of Google Maps has been updated to bring travelers up-to-date pricing on gasoline, a boon for road trippers who love to push their gas tank to the limit in search of a good deal.

Currently available for Canada and the US, Google Maps' updated interface includes pricing when searching for gas stations. It will even include costs for different fuel grades, from Regular to Premium to even Diesel.

While the feature is new for iOS, Android users have had access to fuel pricing for a while. Google originally announced plans to add fuel pricing to its navigation service back in October.