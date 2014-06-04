Android 4.4.3 KitKat fixes pesky camera drain issue

Update: We've now got a better idea of what the 4.4.3 KitKat update will include.

The biggest fix sorts out a pesky battery drain that could happen when an app would use the device's camera. It was damn annoying (especially if you have a pretty lacklustre battery to begin with) so we're glad it's now a thing of the past.

There's also a snazzy new dialer app, which is the one that leaked out a few months back.

On top of that, there are a few other bug fixes and various tweaks in there too but nothing groundbreaking.

Original story below...

If you're in possession of a Wi-Fi-only 2013 edition of the Nexus 7 you're in luck, Google has started pushing out the over the air (OTA) Android 4.4.3 update to the slate.

Not every Nexus 7 tablet may have received the OTA KitKat update just yet, so if you're still waiting hold tight and it should be with you in the coming days.

Google launched factory images of the Android 4.4.3 update for the Nexus 4, Nexus 5, Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 earlier this week, so we expect the OTA to arrive very soon.

Only a matter of time

We checked our in-office Nexus 5 and there was no sign of the update just yet.

It looks like, on a visual layer at least, there isn't a great deal of change on Android 4.4.3, with a refreshed Phone app the only difference currently reported - although you can expect various behind the scenes improvements.