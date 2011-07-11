GetJar responds to Apple's 'app store' legal letter

Free app distributor GetJar has responded to a cease and desist letter sent by Apple over the term 'app store', explaining that it won't stop using the name and that it is surprised that Apple has gone down the legal route.

In a candid blog GetJar revealed that, like Amazon, it had also received a letter to stop using the term app store by Apple but it is going to ignore the letter and carry on as normal.

GetJar has been using the phrase 'app store' since 2009, although it never uses it in its brand, slogan or strapline.

Get Jar believes that Apple's claim of ownership of the term "is taking the piss" and that all these legal wranglings are ultimately affecting the makers of the apps.

Closed eco-system

"The ecosystem as a whole is becoming increasingly closed. Its character is dictated by larger companies exercising excessive force to get bigger shares of the pie," said GetJar.

"For example, Android was supposed to be FREE and open; yet developers can't choose their billing solution. They have their price points micro-managed for them without input.

"If Apple isn't suing Amazon, it's suing start-ups. Now Microsoft, who is struggling to gain traction with Windows Mobile, is charging OEM's for using Android using our country's broken patent system.

"Where are all of these law suits and threats getting us? Is anyone actually worrying about whether app developers and content providers make enough money to keep the lights on?"

Instead of taking the threat seriously, GetJar has announced that "it won't be subject to this kind of bullying".

"We're not going to 'Cease & Desist'. We were here long before Steve & Co. We were built by developers, to help developers. Not to help sell handsets or search results.

"In the words of Twisted Sister: We're not going to take it!"

