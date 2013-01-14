Did the Samsung Stratosphere III show up in a benchmark?

The successor to Samsung's Stratosphere and Stratosphere II may have just shown up in benchmark test results at GLBenchmark.

The rumored Stratosphere III is by no means a concrete deal, but it's a definite possibility.

The device that popped up in the benchmark on Monday carried the codename "Godiva," which isn't attached to any phone we've previously heard of.

And the model numbers seem to fit: as Phones Arena pointed out, the Stratosphere went by SCH-I405, the Stratosphere II by SCH-I415, and the Godiva by SCH-1425.

Well, I'll be damned

That evidence speaks for itself, and if the rumored Godiva doesn't turn out to be a Stratosphere successor then Samsung needs to reconsider its methods for assigning model numbers to its devices.

The possible Stratosphere III came in on those benchmarks with a Qualcomm 1.4GHz Snapdragon MSM8960 chip and Adreno 305 graphics, a 1,280 x 720 display of an unknown size, and Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean.

The Stratosphere II carried a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, and though physical keyboards have largely gone the way of the dodo, a Stratosphere III could potentially have one as well.

It looks like the Godiva/Stratosphere III will land on Verizon's LTE network eventually, but we likely won't know more until then.

Via GLBenchmark