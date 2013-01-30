Carriers jump into BB10 arena with phone launch details

Update: AT&T said via press release that it will carry both the BlackBerry Z10 and

BlackBerry Q10

, though pricing and exact launch details aren't announcement-ready.

The Z10 will be the first BlackBerry smartphone to run on AT&T's 4G LTE, the carrier noted.

A T-Mobile spokesperson told TechRadar that it has no pricing details yet for the Z10, and the company "has nothing to share at this time" regarding housing the Q10.

During a post-press conference Q&A session, BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins said he expects the Q10 to arrive at some carriers sometime in April, though it was unclear what regions these carriers were in.

Original story continues below...

The company formerly known as RIM just officially announced its BlackBerry 10 OS as well as the Z10 and Q10 handsets that will arrive with it.

Verizon quickly revealed that it will carry both phones, including black and white versions of the touchscreen Z10. The white color model will be a Verizon exclusive, the company said.

There was no word on Big Red's pricing for the QWERTY Q10, but the LTE-equipped Z10 will cost $199.99 with a new two-year contract.

Heins said that BlackBerry expects U.S. availability of the phone to start in March, while carrier partners Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile will open online registration for the phone today. None of the other carriers have confirmed pricing for the Z10, but we expect it to fall in the just-below-$200 price point as well.

Sprint says

On Sprint's side of things, the carrier said it will release the BlackBerry Q10 "later this year."

"Additional details, including pricing, will be shared closer to availability," a press release read. There's no confirmation yet from the company that it will carry the Z10.

We will update this story with additional details on pricing and availability as more information becomes, well, available.