Roamz shuts down, shifts focus to Social Measure

Roamz, the Australian-made app for searching for local haunts, shut down operations today. And though it was a well-received app, it only ever garnered about 200,000 downloads.

Roamz sent out emails to its users this morning to inform them of that it would be closing down the iPhone and Android app, as well as the web application.

The apps have now also been removed from both iTunes market and Google Play, while Roamz.com redirects to its new venture, called Local Measure. If you never knew about Roamz, it's almost like it never existed.

Measuring up

Roamz has had a difficult couple of years since its launch in 2011, and while the move to shut down Roamz seems sudden, its future has been tenuous for a while.

Not being able to attract users and monetize the app, founder Jonathan Barouch earlier this year said that he wasn't sure about the future for Roamz, according to TechCrunch.

In his email to Roamz users, he and his team were now focusing on Local Measure, an app focused instead more on business clients.

"Similar to Roamz, Local Measure merges local content, social media and mobile technology, to provide an aggregate view of conversations taking place, in real time, at an individual store or on a store-by-store basis for retail chains," Barouch wrote.

"We're sad to see Roamz go, but thankful to have the opportunity to apply our learnings in our new business product, Local Measure."

Via: LifeHacker