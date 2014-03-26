HTC One Mini nabs Android KitKat 4.4.2 on AT&T

The new HTC One (M8) is here and we love it, but any owners still hanging onto the HTC One Mini will be glad to know they're getting the latest version of Android.

AT&T has released the latest version 4.4.2 of Android KitKat with HTC Senses 5.5 to the smaller HTC One. HTC's executive director of product management Mo Versi tweeted that the over the air update would arrive by the end of the week.

With the update in tow, HTC One Mini users can expect a several improvements, including a new icon to use the camera straight from the lock screen.

HTC's BlinkFeed also gets a nice bump additional menus to add more news sources. Plus, there's quicker access to switch content sources and search for custom topics.

Small tweaks for a mini handset

HTC Sense 5.5 also revises the overall interface with new status and navigation bars. While using compatible apps, a new "immersive mode" enables full screen viewing of books, videos and games.

Users in constant contact with their friends and co-workers will be able to look up whoever they want straight from the dial pad. Meanwhile, if the HTC One Mini gets a call from any unknown recipients, it will try to cross reference the number to any matches from businesses with a local listing on Google Maps.

Tweaks have also been made on the email side, giving the built-in mail client Gmail's look and feel, as well as adding the ability for in-line editing.