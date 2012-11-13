AT&T bringing home HTC One X+, One VX Nov. 16

It's been a little while since we've heard anything about the HTC One X+, the Taiwanese manufacturer's powerhouse of a phone that debuted Oct. 2 (not that we didn't see plenty of it beforehand).

AT&T came out of the gate early with info it would carry the phone, along with the HTC One VX, but that was soon after the announcement, leaving us wanting more.

Ma Bell finally put an end to the information hold out, announcing Monday that its stores will start to carry both handsets starting Friday. The X+ will go for $199.99 while the VX will cost a more affordable $49.99.

Pre-orders for the X+ start Tuesday, and there's no indication the VX has any pre-order privileges coming its way.

Here's a video showing the One X+ doing what it's made to do:

While the above video gives a good memory jolt on just what the One X+ can do, it's worth noting that the phone features a 1.7GHz Nvidia Tegra 3 "4-Plus-1" processor, plus a "battery saving" fifth core.

It runs Android 4.1 and, according to AT&T, is the first smartphone in the U.S. to feature the performance enhancing benefits of HTC Sense 4+.

The phone comes in a Carbon Black finish, something AT&T is calling an exclusive feature. It's marketed as having a long-lasting 2,100mAh battery, though whether its life is really extended by all that much is questionable.

The One VX, on the other hand, has a 4.5-inch qHD, scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass display (compared to the 4.7-inch, 720p found on the One X+), plus a 1080p video camera and 5MP snapper complete with HTC ImageSense.

The phone is NFC-ready and runs Android 4.0, though AT&T noted Jelly Bean is in the VX's future, as is an upgrade from HTC Sense 4 to Sense 4+.