HTC, Verizon hosting joint unveiling event Nov. 13

There's been a bit of an event lull following the iPad mini/iPad 4 fete and Microsoft's

Windows 8

/

Windows Phone 8

rollout, so it was nice to learn Tuesday that our calendars won't stay unfilled the rest of the year.

HTC and Verizon saved the day, sending out press invites to a joint shindig Nov. 13 in New York.

"We invite you to experience our latest collaboration," the invite read, with each brand's logo slipped onto the bottom corner.

While the collab could be anything, odds are the device brought forth will be none other than the HTC Droid DNA, replete with Verizon's swoosh.

No brainer

Or could it be the HTC DLX, the same phone just under one of its original names?

Whatever it's called, the 5-inch phablet is sure to score some big points for both the manufacturer and carrier when it (likely) debuts next Tuesday.

Specs for the phone have it matching up to the Japan-only J Butterfly, including a Snapdragon S4 Pro quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, an HD Super LCD 3 screen with 440 ppi and a 2,500mAh battery.

Word has it the device will come with Android 4.1: Jelly Bean in either 16GB or 32GB variants.

Though we'll know for sure one week from now, the phone could run $249 when it (maybe) goes on sale Dec. 6.