Over 250 Nintendo Switch, Wii U and 3DS games are on sale for Christmas

Splashing out on a Nintendo Switch for Christmas? You'll be pleased to hear then that Nintendo is putting a huge selection of games on sale for the Christmas period – including a strong selection for those still holding their Wii U pads and Nintendo 3DS handhelds close to their hearts.

Here's a quick run down of our favourite picks from each console store. Capcom fans may want to sit up in particular – it's a list heavy on that publisher's titles.

Nintendo Switch:

- Monster Hunter Generation Ultimate (£34.99 down from £59.99)

- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (£31.49 from £49.90)

- Mega Man 11 (£19.99 down from £29.90)

- Resident Evil Revelations (£9.59 reduced from £15.99)

- Resident Evil Revelations 2 (£11.99 down from £19.99)

- Crypt of the NecroDancer (£3.59 reduced from £17.99)

- Furi (£8.99 from £17.99)

Nintendo 3DS:

- Ace Attorney Dual Destinies (£5.59 from £19.99)

- Ace Attorney Trilogy (£8.24 from £24.99)

- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (£7.99 down from £19.99)

- Megaman Legacy Collection (£5.63 down from £11.99)

Wii U:

- Ducktales: Remastered (£3.95 down from £11.99)

- Resident Evil Revelations (£4.79 down from £39.99)

- Trine 2: Director's Cut (£5.59 down from £13.99)

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Before you empty your wallet however, take note: this is only the first batch of games that Nintendo is looking to cut the prices of, with more due to be announced next week. So here's hoping some of the first party big-hitters get their price tags reduced before the end of the holiday period.

To see the entire list of games, head to your respective console's eShop, or visit Nintendo's Festive Sale page. The sale ends on January 3, 2019.