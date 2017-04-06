Oppo’s bringing big changes to ColorOS this year

UPDATE: Oppo's Marshmallow update for the R9, R9 Plus and F1s is now available. Head over to the Oppo website on your handset for software download links and upgrade instructions. The files are large, so make sure you're on a Wi-Fi network before downloading.

Original news story below:

Speaking to Ausdroid , an Oppo Australia representative has revealed that the company’s iOS-inspired but Android-based ColorOS interface will be receiving some major changes later in the year.

According to the report, Oppo is planning to release a newer (possibly Nougat-based) version of its ColorOS interface, which is currently based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, to its flagship R9s and R9s Plus models.

“We will update the OS of R9s and R9s Plus to a newer version in Q3 and Q4 respectively, following stringent testing to ensure the devices are fully optimised for the latest OS,” said the spokesperson, further stressing that “Security is our top priority” and that the company “will continue to provide regular security patch integration to related products including R9s and R9s Plus.”

As for its slightly older R9 and R9 Plus handsets, an update is reportedly coming for them, too. In a post spotted on the popular Australian forum Whirlpool, another Oppo representative revealed that a “Marshmallow update for OPPO R9 & R9 Plus will be released in April,” and that “it’ll increase the dual-sim dual-standby feature of the device to 4G/3G so people using Telstra SIM as their secondary SIM can have that feature once again.”