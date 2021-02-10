OnePlus Presidents' Day sale features price cuts and freebies on top devices

To celebrate the yearly Presidents' Day sales and Valentines Day deals, OnePlus has just posted a sitewide promotion that not only offers a ton of freebies with top Android devices, but also hefty discounts.

The OnePlus 8, for example, the companies mainstream mid-level flagship is available for $699 (was $799) right now, and if you purchase from now until Feb 17th you'll get yourself 50% a second. With a great screen, sleek design, and tons of power, this device was a favorite of ours last year when we originally reviewed it and it's still a fantastic choice in 2021.

For the best of the best, you'll want to check out the OnePlus 8 Pro for $799 (was $999). Alongside that $200 price cut, you can also score yourself a free OnePlus Urban Traveller backpack - which is worth $79 by itself.

If you're on a budget, however, you can opt to go for the brand new OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which is retailing for $299. There's no outright saving here since it's a brand new device, but you will score yourself a choice of either a free screen protector or case if you purchase one by Feb 17th. While not quite as premium as the other devices, this one's a great choice if you want 5G connectivity on a budget, and its 90Hz screen and 64MP quad-camera are very competitive for the price.

