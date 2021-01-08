OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 available for pre-order today with free OnePlus Buds

OnePlus deals tend to be the preserve of the pricier flagship models leaving Android users on a budget out in the cold. Well, that's not the case today, with two brand new Nord devices available for pre-order with a range of audio freebies being thrown in for good measure.

Both the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 are open for pre-orders today for the price of $299.99 and $179.99 respectively - with a shipping date of next Friday (15th January).

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is one of the first lower mid-range devices on the market to offer 5G, so right now it's got a fairly unique selling point for those who want fast data speeds on a budget. The 64MP quad-camera, 6.49-inch 90Hz display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage are all great for the money, although you are having to settle for an LED display here - not the OLED panels that we've come to expect on the more premium OnePlus models.

The OnePlus Nord N100 comes in at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen a new OnePlus device go for and looks like a fairly strong budget offering. The biggest selling point here is the massive 5,000 mAh battery, which should give you plenty of uptime on that large 6.52-inch display, and you're also getting 64GB of expandable storage too. Again, the Nord N100 doesn't challenge its bigger siblings on features and power, but for just $179.99 unlocked, it doesn't need to.

To sweeten the deal on these new devices, OnePlus is including a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z (with the N10) or OnePlus Bullets (with the N100) with every pre-order. In the case of the Buds Z, you're getting a free pair of truly wireless earbuds here worth $50 by themselves, which is a pretty fantastic offer if you were considering picking one of these new devices up either way.

OnePlus deals: free buds with new OnePlus Nord series

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: $299 with free OnePlus Buds Z

The OnePlus Nord N10 is one of the first lower-midrange phones to offer 5G cellular capability - normally the reserve of pricier devices up until now. The 90Hz LCD display, 64MP quad camera, and fairly beefy internals also don't disappoint on the performance side, although it's not quite the match of it's bigger 8 series siblings as you'd imagine. Included with pre-orders today is a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z - a pair of truly wireless earbuds that are worth $50 by themselves, so this is a pretty substantial freebie.

OnePlus Nord N100: $179.99 with free OnePlus Bullets wireless

The new OnePlus Nord N100 is the companies crack at making a budget, battery-focused device - something that's fairly new from them. That 5,000 mAh battery should ensure some hefty uptimes on the spacious 6.52-inch display, and you're also getting an expandable 64GB of storage plus 13MP main camera. No 5G here folks, sorry, although if you pre-order today you'll score yourself a free pair of OnePlus Bullets - a nice pair of wireless earbuds worth $30 by themselves currently.

