OnePlus 7 case leak backs up reports of pop-up selfie camera

A leaked image that’s claimed to show a OnePlus 7 case has given us a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming flagship – but also raises some questions.

Posted on Twitter by user Ice universe , the picture hints at several potential features of the handset. We can see a large gap for several rear cameras, two gaps to the left of the device and one to the right that’ll house the volume rocker, power button and likely the alert slider – although in what order we don’t know for sure, as OnePlus tends to change the design between models.

The most interesting feature of the case, however, is a barely visible hole at the top, as most phones don’t have a feature on the top that would require this. It could be for a relocated alert slider, but we’ve heard rumors that the OnePlus 7 will feature a pop-up selfie cam , which would account for the position of the hole.

This leaked case image isn’t necessarily the real deal, but it does back up other OnePlus 7 leaks and rumors we’ve heard.

A perfect match?

Leaked renders said to be of the phone itself showed a three-lens rear camera setup, with the pop-up front-facing snapper rounding out the device’s cameras. The leaked case image looks like it would fit the button and camera layout on these renders perfectly, which suggests they could be accurate.

Lots of what we’ve heard about the upcoming OnePlus 7 relates to features it won’t have – OnePlus CEO Carl Pei suggested the phone won’t have wireless charging , while a leaked price and spec sheet seemed too good to be true.

If previous years are anything to go by, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 7 around the middle of this year, so we’ve a while to wait before learning what features it will or won’t have, but we’ll keep you updated with all the latest rumors, leaks and news until then.