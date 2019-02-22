OnePlus 5G phone to be announced in Q2 2019

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that it will unveil its first 5G phone in Q2 2019. For this, it has partnered with Finnish telecommunications company Elisa which operates majorly in Estonia and Finland. The statement comes as OnePlus prepares to showcase its 5G prototype phone during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 which kicks off from February 25.

Elisa is one of the earliest carrier partners with OnePlus where the phones are still selling like hot cakes. The telecommunications company has already established a 5G network in places like Tampere, Jyväskylä, Turku and Helsinki. It is not working towards making other parts of Finland, 5G-ready.

OnePlus 5G prototype being showcased during MWC 2019

On collaboration with Elisa, OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau said [translated], “5G means enormous reform. It changes not only the technology industry but also the lives of people everywhere, whether it is gaming, healthcare or the use of augmented reality. We have worked for a long time to develop 5G innovations and are happy to work with partners like Elisa to create something special. With 5G, we can imagine the future from a new perspective.”

With 5G, users will be able to experience faster Internet speeds, low latency, and even cloud gaming.

“Elisa has one of the most advanced networks in the world, and we started building the 5G network among the first in the world. We want to provide our customers with the best possible device to enjoy the benefits of 5G. OnePlus is a natural and good partner for us, offering an excellent operating system and devices that fits nicely with gaming,” said Antti Ihanainen, Business Director at Elisa.

The OnePlus 5G prototype phone will be shown off at the Qualcomm booth during MWC 2019.