One of the best OLED TVs is finally coming to the US

Here in the US, we can get OLED TVs from two companies: LG and Sony. They deliver excellent quality, but leave us with limited options and are invariably expensive. That's about to change, though, as Funai has just shown off Phillips-branded OLED TVs at CES 2020.

In particular, Funai showed off OLED TVs from the Philips OLED 804 series. So, what's exciting about that? For one, these are five-star TVs in our book. That's not unusual from Philips OLED TVs either, as a quick look back shows the Philips OLED 803 and Philips OLED+984 scoring perfect marks in our reviews.

What's on offer

The Philips OLED 804 series include the latest OLED panels from Funai. On top of the already excellent contrast ratios offered by OLED display technology and the sharp 4K resolution, these TVs offer plenty of HDR options with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ formats. They also include Dolby Atmos audio decoding, and run on Android TV for immediate access to your favorite streaming services.

The TVs include the 3rd-generation P5 processor, which does an excellent job up upscaling standard HD content to appear higher-resolution. It also offers a compelling HDR tweak to SDR content.

They also have a unique feature on offer that sets them apart from the pack. Philips Ambilight shines colorful lights from the back of your TV that match some of the colors present on the display. That feature might not be for everyone, but the colorful ambient lighting it provides behind your TV can affect the viewing experience positively in our experience, and can even help your eyes out when watching bright content in a dark environment. If you have Philips Hue lighting in your house, you can sync it with the TV as well. You can find out more about Ambilight here.

This is all good news for shoppers in the market for OLED TVs, as Philips and Funai are behind some truly great options that will give you more to choose from than just LG and Sony. However, Philips' OLED TVs still fall into the $1,000+ ballpark.

Fortunately, cheaper OLED options may also be coming this year, too. OLED TVs from Vizio are coming and OLED might get competition from TCL 6-Series Mini-LED TVs.