Now you can send or request money using Google Assistant

From today, you will be able to send and request money via Google Assistant on your smartphone.

Available on both the Android and iOS versions of the Assistant app, Google is making it easier to settle your financial differences with friends and family.

Transactions will be handled by Google Pay, and if you're not already signed up to the service, Assistant will walk you through the set up process before dealing with your request.

The person you're sending money too doesn't need a Google Pay account to receive funds though.

Example commands for the service include "Hey Google, request $20 from Sam for the show tonight" and "Hey Google, send Jane $15 for lunch today."

Heading Home soon

In the coming months, Google will also roll out the payment feature to its voice-activated smart speaker network.

This will allow owners of the Google Home, Home Mini or other Assistant-powered speakers to bark their financial dealings from the comfort of the couch.

You don't need to worry about others attempting to get Assistant to send themselves money from your account though, as "every transaction requires explicit user authorization on their trusted mobile device, either via their Google account password or their fingerprint (if one is set up)."