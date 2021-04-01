Nissan’s 2021 Patrol Nismo pays homage to the brand’s iconic history

Nissan has revealed the 2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo, as part of a year-long celebration to mark the 70th anniversary of the dawn of the Nissan Patrol in 1951.

The race-inspired version of the ever-popular Patrol highlights Nissan’s heritage as a motorsport brand, and the region’s long-standing love for high-performance vehicles. Its refined exterior allows for optimized aerodynamics and suspension while also achieving zero lift force, and is supplemented by enhanced handling capabilities, stylish race-inspired ergonomic upgrades and the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) features.

Thierry Sabbagh, Managing Director, Nissan Middle East said: “Since the launch of the Nismo brand in the region, we have listened to our customers to understand their evolving needs, and worked with our global teams to deliver a Nismo product that not only addresses customer demand, but also takes the iconic Patrol experience to a whole new level. The exciting enhancements to the 2021 Patrol Nismo make it the ultimate mark for performance, luxury and respect, and adds to our strong Patrol proposition and overall business strategy to ensure we remain a class apart in the region.”

The exteriors of the 2021 Patrol Nismo highlight a new front fascia that emphasizes its front V-Motion grille, and a symmetrical rear bumper design that accentuates the car width and features Formula 1-inspirted LED rear fog lights. The signature Nismo red line wrap covers the circumference at the SUV’s base to boost its definition.

Meanwhile, its interiors feature new spacious Alcantara and side leather front seats with premium quality and crafted quilting, a black Alcantara steering wheel with red carbon fiber inserts and headrests embossed with the signature Nismo logo – all inspired by racing cars. Each vehicle delivers a concentrated 428hp and a torque of 560NM, and is available in four exterior colors – White Pearl, Black Solid, and Grey and Silver metallic colors.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nissan) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nissan)

A key design upgrade to the 2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo is the addition of a side duct to the front bumper to achieve zero lift force – maintaining its breakthrough achievement within the SUV segment. The intensification in aerodynamic force is boosted by a cumulative wheel weight reduction of 4.5 kgs, and the SUV’s tuned suspension features Bilstein shock absorbers to provide a sportier and improved handling.

The 2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo has been upgraded with latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) technologies including Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Smart Rear View Mirror and a High Beam Assist.

The 2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo goes on sale across the Middle East from April 2021 at a starting price of AED 385,000 ($105,000) inclusive of VAT. Prices will vary from market to market.