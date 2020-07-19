Nissan’s EV crossover Ariya to go on sale in 2021

Previously revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show, Nissan today introduced the Nissan Ariya to the world - the company’s first electric crossover SUV.

The vehicle features an 100% electric powertrain, autonomous driving technology, concierge-level assistance, seamless connectivity and a spacious, lounge-like interior. The company puts an estimated range of up to 610 kilometers, making it ideal for daily commutes as well as long-distance weekend road trips.

CEO Makoto Uchida and Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta unveiled the Ariya to a global audience during a livestreamed event at the new Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama.

“The Nissan Ariya is a truly beautiful and remarkable car,” Gupta said. “It enables you to go further, easier and in comfort. The Ariya is designed to impress, and to express what Nissan strives for – making our customers’ lives better.”

The all-new Nissan Ariya is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in mid-2021, be priced at around 5 million yen (AED 171,627). The vehicle will be available in Europe, North America and China by the end of 2021, though Middle East availability has yet to be confirmed.

Performance and tech

Depending on customer preference, the Ariya can be equipped with two-wheel-drive and e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive, as well as two different battery sizes. Subject to regional availability, customers can utilize the ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver assistance system and the ProPILOT Remote Park and e-Pedal features for a safer and more convenient driving experience.

Other safety features include Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking technology. Customers will also be able to use voice control to adjust various car settings, along with built-in Amazon Alexa integration.