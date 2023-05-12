New leak shows Garmin ready to push the limits on wearable battery life

It looks like Garmin isn’t quite ready to show off its next flagship smartwatch as a recent leak shows the company will first expand its older series.

This batch of information comes from German tech news site WinFuture, and according to the report (opens in new tab), the new models are the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, Fenix 7X Pro, Epix Pro Gen 2, and Approach S70. Unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot of technical information or specs in the leak; but there are plenty of images showcasing what the watches look like plus a few hints at upcoming features.

The new watches

Starting with the Fenix 7 Pro and 7X Pro, it appears these devices will follow the same trajectory as the current Fenix 7 model in that there will be a base, Solar, and Sapphire Solar version. Solar, as you can probably easily guess, refers to the device’s solar charging feature. If it’s anything like the Fenix 7, it will greatly extend the battery life to days, if not weeks. Sapphire Solar adds sapphire glass, a type of crystalline material well-known for its exceptional toughness.

As stated earlier, since we don’t have the specs, it’s unknown what makes these two watches different. But if it’s anything like the Fenix 6 series , the Fenix 7X Pro will have a longer battery life plus better performance.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar (Image credit: WinFuture)

For the other two smartwatches, there’s very little information to go off of. The leak reveals the Epix Pro Gen 2 will be available in three different sizes: 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm. WinFuture claims each one will have a variant sporting sapphire glass alongside a base model. The Approach S70 is Garmin’s next golf watch, and, like any other golf watch, the screen will display important information for your game like wind speed and drive accuracy.

In terms of colors, it’s all pretty basic: shades of black, white, and gray with a few including colored accents like the Approach S70.

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 and Approach S70 (Image credit: WinFuture)

Pending launch

WinFuture states we can expect an “introduction” to the new smartwatches near the end of May going into June. Interestingly enough, Garmin’s Epix 2 Pro (not to be confused with Epix Pro Gen 2) is also set to release in that same time period. Pricing is unknown as well; although the WinFuture report predicts the Epix Pro Gen 2 will cost at least 900 Euros (around $975 USD, £784, or $1,471 AUD).

Looking at everything in the leak, we can’t help but wonder why Garmin plans to stick with these series. The company has a habit of releasing revamped versions of older smartwatches as seen with the Instinct 2.

You would think the company would rather put its efforts into releasing the Fenix 8 , its upcoming flagship smartwatch. Not much is known about the Fenix 8 other than a few rumors so we prefer learning more about it. Although to be fair, we tend to like the revamps more than the originals. Compared to the original Instinct , for instance, we found the Instinct 2 to be a better choice. Perhaps Garmin is onto something with focusing on older devices first before moving on.