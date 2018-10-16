Trending
New Huawei MateBook due for November debut, company lets slip

Another laptop from Huawei before year’s end?

Huawei MateBook

During its London keynote event debuting the new Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones, Huawei let slip that a third MateBook laptop is due for a 2018 launch. The news comes through a disclaimer on a presentation slide that Anantech keenly caught eye of.

“The soon-to-be revealed Huawei MateBook in November will be the first laptop equipped with this function,” the slide’s disclaimer reads.

Huawei MateBook

Image Credit: Anandtech

What ‘this function’ refers to is a new software trick found in the new Mate 20 phones that allows them to share files with other Huawei devices wirelessly at super speeds: up to 1,000 photos can be transmitted in two seconds, apparently. The slide depicts a Huawei phone held in-hand in front of a nondescript Huawei laptop.

Anandtech suspects that this image is not of a MateBook X Pro, but rather a regular old MateBook, so exactly how this teased laptop fits alongside Huawei’s current laptop lineup is anyone’s guess. Know that we’ll be on the lookout come November.

