New Huawei MateBook due for November debut, company lets slip

During its London keynote event debuting the new Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones, Huawei let slip that a third MateBook laptop is due for a 2018 launch. The news comes through a disclaimer on a presentation slide that Anantech keenly caught eye of.

“The soon-to-be revealed Huawei MateBook in November will be the first laptop equipped with this function,” the slide’s disclaimer reads.

Image Credit: Anandtech

What ‘this function’ refers to is a new software trick found in the new Mate 20 phones that allows them to share files with other Huawei devices wirelessly at super speeds: up to 1,000 photos can be transmitted in two seconds, apparently. The slide depicts a Huawei phone held in-hand in front of a nondescript Huawei laptop.

Anandtech suspects that this image is not of a MateBook X Pro, but rather a regular old MateBook, so exactly how this teased laptop fits alongside Huawei’s current laptop lineup is anyone’s guess. Know that we’ll be on the lookout come November.