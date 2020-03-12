Need a new printer? Walmart's printer sale includes deals from HP, Brother, and more

Looking for a cheap printer to add to your home office? Working from home has become increasingly popular, and for those that don't have all the tools, the transition can be difficult. To help you and your wallet, we've rounded up the best deals from Walmart's printer sale, which includes discounts on top brands like HP, Canon, Brother, and more.

Walmart's top printer bargain is the HP DeskJet All-in-one printer that's on sale for just $44. That's a $25 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless printer.



The HP DeskJet 2652 allows you to print, copy, and scan from anywhere at home on a mobile device or computer. The multifunctional printer comes with black and tri-color ink to get you started and can be set up in minutes using your smartphone. The HP DeskJet also includes the convenient HP Instant Ink Delivery Service, which allows your printer to order ink and have it delivered to your door for as low as $2.99 per month, including ink cartridge, shipping, and recycling.

HP DeskJet 2652 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer: $69 $44 at Walmart

Shop more of Walmart's top printer deals below, and if you're looking for more home office tools, you can check out our cheap WiFi extender deals.

Cheap printer deals:

Epson WorkForce WF-2850 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer: $69.99 $59 at Walmart

Walmart has the compact Epson WorkForce WF-2850 on sale for $59. The wireless color printer features ultra-fast print speeds, auto 2-sided printing, and a 30-page auto document feeder.

Brother HL-L2315DW Compact Monochrome Laser Printer: $89.98 $79.98 at Walmart

Print from your desktop or mobile device with the Brother Monochrome laster printer that's on sale at Walmart for $79.98. The printer features a 250-sheet paper capacity and allows you to wirelessly scan to your mobile device with the Brother iPrint&Scan app.

HP OfficeJet 8022 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer: $149 $119 at Walmart

You can score a $20 price cut on the HP OfficeJet 8022 wireless printer. The color inkjet printer can easily print, scan, copy, and fax from the color touchscreen, and the HP Smart app allows you to do everything from your phone.

Epson Expression Home XP-5100 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer: $79 $59 at Walmart

Save $20 on the Epson Expression Home wireless printer. The all-in-one color printer can easily print, copy or scan from your desktop, mobile phone or tablet.

