NAS devices can finally get cloud backup

Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices are an excellent way to backup your data locally but what if you also want to store a copy of that data in the cloud?

Up until now this wasn't possible but thankfully the data protection and management company Druva has announced the industry's first cloud-based, integrated backup and archive solution for NAS systems.

The company's new solution improves backup performance by over five times, introduces intelligent cold-storage tiering and helps diffuse storage growth integrated storage insights.

At the same time, Druva's direct-to-cloud architecture that eliminates redundant copies and infrastructure allows organizations to protect, manage and maximize the value of their unstructured data with greater simplicity and lower costs.

Unstructured data

Unstructured data is a critical component to business operations and according to a report from Gartner, it represents more than 80 percent of the total data stored in enterprise storage systems. However, managing this rapidly growing data source through its life cycle has become increasingly complex and expensive.

With Druva's new direct-to-cloud solution, businesses can seamlessly backup and archive unstructured data without the need to configure, integrate and manage cloud storage tiers.

Chief technologist at Druva Stephen Manley explained why the company decided to develop its new integrated backup and archive solution for NAS systems in a press release, saying:

“Traditional backup providers have treated NAS as an afterthought, at the expense of reliability, security, and cost-efficiency. Now, IT teams can augment their data management strategy with a simple and resilient NAS-optimized protection solution that requires no on-premises storage and no cloud management. By reducing data copies and redundant data centrally with our patent global source-side deduplication, Druva’s new offering eliminates storage management headaches while delivering the built-in ransomware protection today’s businesses need.”

NAS users that want to backup their data can do so now as Druva's integrated cloud backup and archive capabilities for NAS data are now generally available via the Druva Cloud Platform.