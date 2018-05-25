Moto Z and Moto Z Play finally receives Android Oreo in US

Moto Z and Moto Z Play users in the US are finally being treated to their long-awaited helping of Android Oreo.

Following the September 2017 announcement that these phones, as well as many other Moto devices, would receive the Android 8.0 update, Moto failed to make it clear that there was still nearly an eight month wait ahead.

Wait or no wait, Moto has stuck to its word by sending out the update to its oldest Moto Z phones, which were the first to adopt the Moto Mods capability. To check your phone’s eligibility, head to the system updates screen. The Android Oreo update on the Moto Z and Z Play rings in at 1.4GB, so ensure that you have enough free space before you install it.

Better (very) late than never

For Android Nougat users, Oreo is a nice update that brings along notification dots, picture-in-picture mode, as well as several other refinements. Simply put, it’s worth having, even if Android P is right around the corner.

Given how long Moto took to issue its Oreo update, we’d be willing to bet that the new Android software for 2018 won’t be coming to the earliest Z phones. Moto will likely provide a comprehensive list of supported phones at the official launch of P, but as for when it will actually arrive on those phones, this rollout taught us that it could be quite a long time.

Via Android Police