Moto G7 lineup for 2019 leaked on Moto Brazil website

Motorola's 2019 lineup for the Moto G7 has been leaked in entirety. The information was revealed by Moto Brazil website where some pages of the upcoming Moto phones went live. The Moto G7 lineup is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2019 as it has been subjected to numerous leaks from a while. This new leak only corroborates some of them while giving us the full specifications of the upcoming phones.

The lineup includes four phones- Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power. With four variants of the G7, Motorola could aim to position it across the affordable and mid-range segment.

As for the specifications, the regular Moto G7 features a 6.24-inch full HD (2270 x 1080 pixels) display which has a waterdrop notch. The G7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the back, there's a dual camera setup consisting of a primary 12MP sensor and a secondary 5MP depth sensor. In addition to this, there is an 8MP camera on the front as well.

The Moto G7 has a 3,000mAh battery which supports fast charging via TurboPower.

Plus, Power and Play leaked join the party

On the other hand, the Moto G7 Plus is the high-end variant of the lineup with small differences to the regular variant. The G7 Plus comes loaded with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and upgraded cameras. There is a 16MP primary and a 5MP secondary camera on the back while on the front, there's a 12MP snapper.

Coming to the budget phones in the lineup, the Moto G7 Play and G7 Power have a lot of similarities. While the G7 Play has a 5.7-inch HD+ (1512 x 720 pixels) display the G7 Power has a bigger 6.2-inch screen with the same HD+ resolution. The G7 Play sports a 13MP camera on the rear while the G7 Power has a 12MP camera. Both the variants have an 8MP snapper on the front.

The G7 Play is powered by a smaller 3,000 mAh battery while the G7 Power features a huge 5,000 mAh battery.

There's is no official word on the launch of the Moto G7 lineup but rumors indicate the date to be as close as the first week of February.

