Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price

Motorola's latest budget champion, the Moto G6, has finally launched. And there's good news for Prime subscribers. It's now available as an Amazon Prime Exclusive phone. That means that this already impressive budget phone just got even more affordable.

Motorola's Moto G line has long been known for its solid budget offering. It paired decent internals, some higher end features, and a design that has continued to veer toward premium with each passing year. The Moto G6 continues in the tradition with amazing success.

The new Moto G6 features the most premium design yet seen in an affordably phone with 3D glass, an aluminum frame, a dual-sensor camera on the back, and a thin fingerprint scanner on the front. The centerpiece of the new smartphone is its leap into high screen-to-body ratio territory with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display that offers a lot of screen space without making the phone unwieldy.

From the outside, the Moto G6 looks like other premium smartphones. The camera may not be as capable, and the processor and internal storage won't be as fast or capacious. But, at the price, it speeds through tasks well enough on Android 8.0 Oreo, and microSD support means storage space is easy to upgrade.

The Moto G6 is available here for $234.99 and supports AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, and in the US, Google's Project Fi.