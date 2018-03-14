Moto G6, Moto E5 and more leak again, suggesting launch is imminent

We'd be in the dark a lot longer when it comes to new phone launches if it wasn't for the regulatory filing processes in various countries, and once again we're indebted to the certification agencies in Asia for giving us a peek at what's coming down the line.

In particular, the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Moto E5, and Moto E5 Play have all cropped up in filings for Thailand (via the NBTC) and Indonesia (via the TKDN), as spotted by some eagle-eyed folk on the web. Those agencies are the equivalent of the FCC in the US, the source of many a product leak.

While these listings don't actually tell us much about these new handsets, they do confirm that they're on the way, and with regulatory approval now granted a launch could be imminent.

We've already seen what the G6 Play might look like, courtesy of another regulatory filing – this time Taiwan's NCC.

Comings and goings

Those model names are ones we've heard before and more or less confirm what Lenovo is planning to launch under the Moto brand. The G6 will be the more premium line, with the Play phones the value choice in both ranges, and the G6 Plus the biggest of the bunch.

Exactly which phones you can get your hands on might vary depending on where you are in the world, but we shouldn't have too long to wait to find out – we thought they might break cover at MWC 2018, but it's now likely they'll be out before the end of the month.

Moto phones have earned a solid reputation in the last few years for marrying decent specs with attractive prices, and that tradition is likely to continue with the 2018 offerings.

One phone we're not expecting to see is the Moto X5, which has apparently been canned.